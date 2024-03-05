Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.74

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and traded as high as $32.21. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 14,433 shares.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $57.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Dax Germany ETF

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 113.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

