Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.74

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and traded as high as $32.21. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 14,433 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $57.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
