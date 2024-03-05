Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.74

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and traded as high as $32.21. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 14,433 shares trading hands.

Get Global X Dax Germany ETF alerts:

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 672,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 60,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,374,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.