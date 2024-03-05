Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.74

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and traded as high as $32.21. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 14,433 shares trading hands.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
