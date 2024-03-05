GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of GRIT Investment Trust plc (LON:GRIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 225,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £245,700.00, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of -0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.15.

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

