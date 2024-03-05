Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2855 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.
Harvey Norman Stock Performance
Shares of HNORY opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Harvey Norman has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harvey Norman
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.