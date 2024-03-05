Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2855 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

Shares of HNORY opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Harvey Norman has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

