HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.59.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

