Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 1,860 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 73.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

