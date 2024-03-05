Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 460,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance
HRZN opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.73.
Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -269.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 138,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.
