Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 7,730 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 197.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Greif alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

Greif stock opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.81.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Greif

About Greif

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.