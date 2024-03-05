Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,776 shares of company stock worth $7,318,282. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.19%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

