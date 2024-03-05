Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $108.79.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,859,223.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,859,223.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $87,750.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,823.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

