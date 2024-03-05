Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of DNOW worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of DNOW by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DNOW by 535.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE DNOW opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.83 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

