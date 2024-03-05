Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $717,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TEGNA by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.49.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

