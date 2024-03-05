Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Upstart by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in Upstart by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,206 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $152,215.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,352,322.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 848,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,716,127.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,280. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company's stock.

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

