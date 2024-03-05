Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $49.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

