Hyduke Energy Services (TSE:HYD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Hyduke Energy Services Inc (TSE:HYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as high as C$0.02. Hyduke Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 59,000 shares changing hands.

Hyduke Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$699,040.00 and a PE ratio of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.18.

About Hyduke Energy Services

Hyduke Energy Services Inc, an integrated oilfield services company, manufactures, distributes, and repairs oilfield equipment and supplies in Canada and internationally. The company's Manufacturing and Fabrication segment engages in the design, manufacture, refurbishment, and repair of land-based drilling rigs, well servicing rigs, drilling support equipment, workover support equipment, and storage tanks, as well as custom steel fabrication activities.

