ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 226,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ICF International has a 52-week low of $104.19 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,938.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,483. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sidoti downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

