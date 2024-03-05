Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

