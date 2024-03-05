Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.94

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.94 and traded as high as $122.07. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $121.92, with a volume of 31,192 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

