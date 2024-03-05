Invesco Ltd. Acquires 19,789 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $14,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after buying an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after buying an additional 3,201,765 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after buying an additional 3,194,262 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after buying an additional 2,528,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,439.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after buying an additional 1,901,769 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

CBAY stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

