Invesco Ltd. Buys 490,538 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,507,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in RPC were worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RES. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of RPC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of RPC by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RPC by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RPC by 20.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in RPC by 7.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RES opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RPC had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

