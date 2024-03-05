Invesco Ltd. Has $13.84 Million Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

