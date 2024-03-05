Invesco Ltd. Purchases 212,485 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,020,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SLM were worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 26.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SLM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. SLM’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

