Invesco Ltd. Purchases 63,273 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,273 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 33,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 40,230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.73%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

