Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,803,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,293 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,822,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 42,343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 119,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $3,721,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,037,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

