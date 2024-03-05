IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

