iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 11.2% in February

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2749 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

