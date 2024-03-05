iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0592 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $268,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

