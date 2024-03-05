iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTK stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.0592 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTK. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $597,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

