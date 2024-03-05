iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
IBTK stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.0592 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
