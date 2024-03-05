iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,948,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $42,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

