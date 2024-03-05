iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,948,686 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $42,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

