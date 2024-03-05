iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,593 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.52% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWD opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

