iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $40,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

