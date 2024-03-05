Israel Discount Bank of New York Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $180.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

