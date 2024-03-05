James Herriott Sells 862 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Herriott sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $51,133.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, James Herriott sold 784 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $44,601.76.

On Wednesday, February 21st, James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, James Herriott sold 421 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $25,862.03.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.