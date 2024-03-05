Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.65

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.65 and traded as high as C$4.08. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 127,905 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Journey Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Journey Energy Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

