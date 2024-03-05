Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.65

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.65 and traded as high as C$4.08. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 127,905 shares traded.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JOY

Journey Energy Price Performance

Journey Energy Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.