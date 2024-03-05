Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Sells $18,330.39 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 15,667 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $18,330.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 355,689 shares in the company, valued at $416,156.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of KPTI opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.87.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.
About Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
