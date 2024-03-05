Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Sells $18,330.39 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 15,667 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $18,330.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 355,689 shares in the company, valued at $416,156.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KPTI opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after buying an additional 2,465,093 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 2,051,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56,803.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,991,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,988,113 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Karyopharm Therapeutics

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.