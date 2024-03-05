Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) SVP Sells $19,858.41 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Mano sold 16,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $19,858.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,270.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of KPTI opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,819,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 135,801 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,675,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 459,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

