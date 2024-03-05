Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 109,000 shares.

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75.

About Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO)

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

