Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,259 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

