Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.