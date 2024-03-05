Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,880 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.