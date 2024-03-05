Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,962 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,962 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Wealth grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.