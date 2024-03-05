Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at $14,075,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 532,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.00%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

