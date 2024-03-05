LPL Financial LLC Acquires 29,372 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Essential Utilities worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

