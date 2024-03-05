LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,464,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $39,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

