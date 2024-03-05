Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $40,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $188.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.31 and a beta of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $164.79 and a 12-month high of $215.79.

Insider Activity

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,566,899.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,586 shares in the company, valued at $42,156,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,566,899.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,156,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,176 shares of company stock worth $5,315,953 over the last 90 days. 22.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.