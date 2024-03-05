Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) Declares Dividend of $0.33

Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3322 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Manila Water’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Manila Water Stock Performance
Shares of MWTCY opened at C$8.46 on Tuesday. Manila Water has a 52 week low of C$7.67 and a 52 week high of C$9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.11.
Manila Water Company Profile
