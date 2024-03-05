Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) Declares Dividend of $0.33

Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3322 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Manila Water’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Shares of MWTCY opened at C$8.46 on Tuesday. Manila Water has a 52 week low of C$7.67 and a 52 week high of C$9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.11.

Manila Water Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment and distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services in the Philippines and internationally. It also offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services. The company provides its services to approximately six million people in the East Zone encompassing 23 cities and municipalities, including Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, Quezon City, and Manila, as well as Rizal towns comprising Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa.

