Mariner LLC Acquires 439 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HWM opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

