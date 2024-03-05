Mariner LLC Acquires 704 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.39.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $243.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

